Charges: Minneapolis gang member accused of livestreaming carjacking

An alleged member of Minneapolis' Highs gang is now facing federal charges, accused of live streaming an armed carjacking of a rival gang member.

Leneal Frazier Jr., 22, is charged for the carjacking that authorities say happened this week. Police were notified Tuesday morning of a video showing the carjacking.

Prosecutors say the video shows Frazier holding a gun to the head of a bleeding driver, identified as an associate of the rival Lows gang. Officials say Frazier is a "known member of the Minneapolis-based Highs gang."

The video also shows Frazier ordering the victim to insult known gang members, while being slapped, mocked, and threatened. Authorities say a search warrant for Frazier’s residence led to the recovery of a loaded pistol with no serial number, a scarf matching the one Frazier wore in the video, along with the victim’s ID and car keys.

Because of a prior felony conviction, Frazier is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Frazier is now in federal custody; his next court date has not yet been set.

The arrest also follows another gang crackdown in the city of Minneapolis led by federal authorities. In May, authorities arrested 45 members of the Highs and Bloods during a separate bust.

The Highs and Lows operate in north Minneapolis, divided by Broadway. The Bloods focus their criminal efforts in south Minneapolis.