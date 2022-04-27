Charges: Man fatally shot brother after argument while moving

A 42-year-old man has been charged after fatally shooting his brother and assaulting another man on Saturday.

Anthony Light was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault with a firearm, and felon in possession of a gun, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. The charges are in connection to a homicide that led to a two-hour police standoff in south Minneapolis.

Around noon on Saturday, April 23, police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue South. Officers were told that a man, later identified as Light, shot at a vehicle that left the home. Light remained at the residence after the shooting. Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said that police surrounded the house, and a negotiator team contacted the suspects, who surrendered after roughly two and a half hours of talks.

MPD negotiators outside a home at 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis after a homicide that left one man dead. (FOX 9)

Police located two victims inside a vehicle a few blocks away. One of the victims was Light's brother, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his back. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he died.

The second victim, who witnessed the incident, told police that Light's brother called him asking to be picked up earlier in the day and "help load personal items into his car as he was preparing to move." After he arrived, he said Light and his brother were arguing in the driveway. Light eventually slapped him as he stood in the driveway. The brother then pushed Light to break up the fight, charges allege.

Light then went into the house, came back out with a rifle and began shooting at his brother while he was standing on the passenger side. Neighbors told police they heard around six shots before seeing the brother and the other victim get in the car and drive away. Light went into and out of the car that remained in the yard.

The complaint states police later found two .22 Sig Sauer rifle magazines inside Light's bedroom and a black .22 caliber Sig Sauer rifle in the back hatchback area of the vehicle left in the yard. Light has two prior felony convictions which prohibit him from having a gun, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office wrote.

Light remains in custody, His first court appearance is scheduled to take place Thursday.