Charges: Man charged with murder of his father at St. Anthony, Minnesota home

A man is now facing charges after his father was found dead inside a home in St. Anthony, Minnesota over the weekend.

Police were called on Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the home on the 2400 block of 39th Avenue NE for the crime. Family members of the suspect and victim had discovered the scene after being unable to contact the father and going to the home to check on him.

When police arrived, they say they immediately smelled the odor of a decomposing body, the charges state. Inside the kitchen they found the suspect, 47-year-old Rodney Berg Christopherson lying face down in a pool of blood.

Christopherson was conscious and told police he had stabbed himself, the complaint details.

Inside a bedroom, they found Christopherson's father's body in his bed, dead. The father had been severely beaten and stabbed, the charges state. A later medical examiner's report determined the father had died from blunt force injuries, stab wounds, and loss of blood.

Family members told police that Christopherson had suffered from schizophrenia but seemed to be doing well and on his meds when they saw him on Thanksgiving. The father also hadn't reported any major troubles.

Christopherson remains at a hospital for treatment, the charges state. He faces charges of murder in the second degree.