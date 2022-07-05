Charges filed against former teacher who threw hockey stick at student

article

A former Sherburne County teacher who resigned after surveillance footage caught her throwing a hockey stick at an 8-year-old student is facing charges because of the incident.

According to third-degree assault charges filed in Mille Lacs County, on about March 29 the Minnesota Department of Education notified the Princeton Police Department that a child had been injured when a teacher, identified as Kimberly Neubauer, 63, of Princeton threw a hockey stick toward him.

Neubauer was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident and the district had since accepted her resignation, according to the superintendent of Princeton Public Schools Ben Barton.

However, FOX 9 learned that in an internal email to staff two weeks following the incident, the school’s principal notified colleagues of the teacher’s departure without mentioning the alleged assault, saying she wished the teacher "the absolute best."

More recently, the district posted on its Facebook page congratulating Neubauer on her retirement, before Barton apologized for the post (saying he didn’t authorize it and was taken down as soon as he was made aware).

Following the incident, FOX 9 obtained surveillance footage that shows students placing their hockey sticks in a pile when 8-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick toward the pile. The teacher then quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in Easton losing a tooth, according to his parents.

"We’re in shock," said Easton’s father Lance Johnson at the time. "She’s within five feet, and she didn’t even hesitate. Like she was trying to hurt him."

On April 27, Princeton officers were allowed to view school surveillance video for the first time.

According to the charges, dental records show the child lost an upper front-right baby tooth due to the incident and had been "completely knocked out with no root left behind." Records also noted bruising.

FOX 9 has reached out to Barton for comment following the charges.