Charges: Father shot son after argument in north Minneapolis

article

A 42-year-old man is charged in connection to his son's shooting last week in north Minneapolis. His son is now in critical condition at the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, Derrick Hogan of Minneapolis is charged with second degree murder and first degree assault after he shot his adult son multiple times Friday evening.

At about 6 p.m. Aug. 16, police responded to the 3400 block of Queen Avenue North on a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the ground outside bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. The man told police Hogan, his father, had shot him.

One of the witnesses, the victim's mother, told police Hogan came over to drop off school clothes for their nine children when Hogan got in an argument with the victim. The argument escalated into a physical fight, and Hogan went to his car to retrieve a handgun. He then shot the victim three times and drove away.

An 11-year-old witness was in the backseat of Hogan's car during the incident. The juvenile told police he saw Hogan, his father, shoot the victim.

Hogan later told police he believed the victim had a knife in his pocket. Police did not recover a knife at the scene.

The victim told police he got in an argument with Hogan, and Hogan's girlfriend retrieved a handgun from the car and handed it to Hogan.