Charges: Bryn Mawr Market shooting suspect tagged other suspects in video

article

A social media post by one of the suspects led police to arrests in the shooting at the Bryn Mawr Market in Minneapolis last week.

A petition released by prosecutors on Tuesday details the shooting on December 29 at the market that left an employee hurt.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the robbery and shooting around 11:30 a.m. along the 400 block of Cedar Lake Road South. At the scene, police found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot in the foot and torso. Police say she was working during her winter break.

In the criminal charges, police say surveillance video showed the robbery, with the suspects putting a gun to the victim's head, hitting her, before firing shots.

The suspects, all teens between the ages of 14 to 17, then worked to get into the register and went through drawers behind the counter.

Using surveillance video, police were able to identify one of the suspects. Two hours after the robbery, police also found a video posted online by that suspect which tagged the three other suspects.

All of the suspects were also wearing the same clothes as during the robbery, police noted. They ere now facing robbery charges.

Advertisement

The victim had to undergo surgery but is expected to survive. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to support her.