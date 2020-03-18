Chanhassen, Minn. school offering online bedtime stories during coronavirus closure

article

With kids home from school, as schools join in the fight against coronavirus spread, one private school is finding new ways to keep connected with their students.

St. Hubert Catholic School has begun posting nightly bedtime stories from its employees reading stories for students.

School officials say they have recorded 70 faulty and staff members, ranging from teachers to janitors, reading different stories for kids. The stories will be posted each night and leaders say the two that are online already have already started gaining traction.

If you or your kids when to join in on the stories, you can visit the school's Facebook page. A new story is posted each night at 6 p.m.

St. Hubert closed on Monday after Gov. Walz announced the closure of public schools starting Wednesday through Friday, March 27, as part of mitigation efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.