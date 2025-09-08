Champlin stabbing: ‘Drug-induced rage’ blamed for attack on parents

The Brief Travis William Lester, 40, of Circle Pines, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing both of his parents multiple times each. One of the victims, his father, told police he did it during "drug-induced rage." When pulled over in Lino Lakes a few hours later, police say they found a clear jar in the center counsel/cupholder area of his car that had what looked to be methamphetamine.



A double-stabbing in Champlin that prompted a shelter-in-place order as police searched for a suspect was the result of a "drug-induced rage," according to one of the victims, who is also his father.

Travis William Lester, 40, of Circle Pines, faces two counts of second-degree murder for an alleged attack on his parents that involved stabbing both of them.

Champlin police say they responded to the report of an assault on the 7100 block of 120th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, after hearing someone fumble the phone, and another person yell "no."

Responding officers report that as they approached the home, they could see blood-covered hands gripping the bottom of a second-floor deck railing and could hear moaning.

Police say the adult man they came upon said his son had stabbed him in a "drug-induced rage," according to charges. He told police that he didn’t know where his son was, and that his wife was also injured.

Medical personnel arrived and determined he had multiple stab wounds to his chest and wrists, had lost a large amount of blood, and was going into shock.

According to charges, they then found the second victim in a neighboring home and provided medical attention for multiple wounds to her arms and chest, as well as a 4-inch wound to her neck.

Both were transported to the hospital for emergency surgery and remain in critical condition.

While clearing the home, officers located a bloody knife under a kitchen table, and learned of Lester’s vehicle being spotted near Brooklyn Park around 6:12 p.m.

Around 9:15 p.m. his vehicle was spotted again in Lino Lakes, where a traffic stop was initiated.

Officers reported that while looking into his vehicle they could see a large butcher-style kitchen knife similar to one found at the crime scene.

Charges say police also found a clear jar in the center counsel/cupholder area that had what looked to be methamphetamine.

In a post-Miranda statement, Lester admitted to stabbing his parents, saying he had been thinking about doing it for "a day or two, but didn’t want to."