Champlin double stabbing suspect arrested following shelter-in-place request

The Brief Two people were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Champlin. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place request out of an abundance of caution. The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. on Friday.



Champlin police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing two people, leaving them with life-threatening injuries and prompting a shelter-in-place request for residents in the area.

Champlin shelter-in-place

What we know:

Authorities say they responded to a reported stabbing in the 7100 block of 120th Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Officers then found two people with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Police say they then issued a shelter-in-place request out of "an abundance of caution" while they searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place request was then lifted when police determined the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

Law enforcement then arrested the suspect just after 11 p.m. following a traffic stop.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect and the criminal charges they may face have not yet been released.

Authorities have not disclosed the details of what may have led to the stabbing.