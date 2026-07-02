Champlin police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen July 1

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The Brief A 15-year-old girl, Marissa Middleton, is missing from Champlin. She was last seen late Wednesday, July 1, leaving her home on East Hayden Lake Road. Police are asking anyone with information to call 763-421-2971 or 911.



Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who left her home late Monday night.

Search underway for missing teenager last seen in Champlin

What we know:

Marissa Middleton, 15, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, near the 200 block of East Hayden Lake Road. She was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and shorts and may have only a single backpack and her school-issued Chromebook.

Police say Marissa’s destination is unknown, but she has connections to the Blaine and Coon Rapids area. There is concern for her well-being.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen Marissa or knows where she might be to contact the Champlin Police Department at 763-421-2971 or call 911.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared why Marissa left home or if she may be with anyone. There are no details yet on where she might have gone after leaving her residence.