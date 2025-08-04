Champlin paraprofessional charged after allegedly hitting 10-year-old

The Brief Joyce Monwon is charged with malicious punishment of a child and fifth-degree assault after Champlin authorities say she hit a 10-year-old student that was on the ground. .When interviewed by police, Monwon said that prior to the incident, he had not been cooperative with going on a walk.



A 56-year-old Coon Rapids woman faces charges after the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old child while she was working as a paraprofessional.

Paraprofessional charged in Champlin

What we know:

Joyce Monwon is charged with malicious punishment of a child and fifth-degree assault after Champlin authorities say they received a report of an assault by a staff member on May 7 at a school located in Champlin.

An investigator spoke with another employee at the school who said that she walked into a room and saw Monwon, a paraprofessional at the school, hit a 10-year-old student who was on the ground two or three times.

They told police that they intervened and helped the student off of the ground once they saw it happen.

She later told police that she worked in the special education program at the school, and had known the victim – who is diagnosed with autism and is considered non-verbal – since kindergarten.

Dig deeper:

When interviewed by police, Monwon said that prior to the incident, he had not been cooperative with going on a walk – instead lying down on the ground and waving his arms in the air.

What's next:

Monwon's first court appearance is set for Aug. 21.