Celebration of life for Annunciation student Harper Moyski set for Sunday, here's how to watch

The Brief A public celebration of life will be held for 10-year-old Harper Moyski, a student killed in the Annunciation mass shooting. Anyone who loved Harper is welcome to join a celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 14, at noon. The proceedings will include music, a poetry reading, and a message from Harper's parents.



Family, friends, and loved ones in the community will gather in Minneapolis to celebrate the life of 10-year-old Harper Lillian Moyski, who was killed in the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

FOX 9 will have a crew dedicated to the service.

A livestream of the public celebration of life can be viewed in the player above when it begins at noon on Sunday.

READ MORE: Annunciation student Harper Moyski remembered as 'Sharp, funny, curious, and brave'

Harper Lillian Moyski celebration of life

What you can do:

The celebration of life for Harper Lillian Moyski is set for Sunday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. at the Lake Harriet Bandshell, according to the obituary.

The proceedings will be led by Father Tom Hurley of Old St. Patrick Church in Chicago.

There will also be a message shared from Harper's parents, Jackie and Mike.

Organizers say that all who loved Harper are welcome to enjoy music, food, laughter, and "the kind of joy Harper brought into the world."

Loved ones say that to honor her memory, they "will continue chasing sunsets, asking bold questions, and loving with everything we've got."

A GoFundMe in honor of Harper's memory is asking for contributions to be utilized by her family, with a portion of it to be donated to a nonprofit that will be identified at a later date.

READ MORE: Harper Moyski identified as child killed in Annunciation shooting

What they're saying:

The full obituary for Harper Lillian Moyski can be viewed below:

"With deepest love and unspeakable sorrow, we share that our beloved daughter and sister, Harper Lillian Moyski, died tragically on August 27 at just 10 years old. She was the heart of our family, full of the brightest light, and the best big sister in the universe to Quinn.

"Harper was pure magic. Sharp, funny, curious, and brave, she was entirely her own person. Our girl asked every question and expected real answers. She told the truth even when it was inconvenient. She loved stories, skincare, and creating videos about anything and everything from nature to nail polish. Her style was incredible, and her sense of self far beyond her years.

"She could hold her own in any conversation, especially about fairness or injustice, and had a sharp radar for social issues. Harper cared deeply about animals, people, and the planet. No dog ever passed by without a pet or a scratch behind the ears from her. She dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and had the heart and smarts to do it. Snakes, frogs, and bugs never scared her.

"Exploring the world and experiencing new things brought her joy, especially doing so with her family. Together, we set a goal of visiting all 63 US National Parks before she graduated college. With each trip, Harper led the way - wide-eyed, curious, and always up for the next trail.

"Harper loved volleyball and was so excited to find a new passion that she could share with friends. She gave everything her all, loved making a mess, doing things on her own terms, and she made us laugh every single day.

"But more than anything, Harper loved her little sister Quinn. She adored her, looked out for her, and lit up when they were together. That bond will never be broken.

"Harper’s light will never go out. Her presence, her voice, her humor, her joy — they live in all of us now. She taught us to live with intention. To speak up. To be kind, even when it’s hard. To embrace every day with curiosity, courage, and heart."