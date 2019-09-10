Cause of Duluth synagogue fire still under investigation

article

The cause of a fire that destroyed a synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota is still under investigation.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced officials uncovered new evidence at the scene, but was not able to disclose what it was. For now, authorities aren’t ruling anything out.

“As I said yesterday, anytime we do an investigation, we approach it as a criminal investigation until we prove it’s not,” said Tusken. “The standard operating procedure of most police departments is to look at it as if it’s a criminal event, and if we’re wrong or it’s not, the facts will lead us in that direction.”

The fire broke out at Adas Israel Congregation Synagogue early Monday morning. One firefighter was injured, but was later released from the hospital.

Officials reassured that no other places of worship appear to be at risk.

Investigators collected hundreds of hours surveillance video from nearby businesses and residents, which will need to be reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureaus of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) hotline at 1-888-283-3473.

