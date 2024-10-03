Video released of Brooklyn Park hit-and-run that injured girl

The Brief The Brooklyn Park Police Department released video showing the moment a 12-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday morning. Investigators are still looking for the driver responsible. The driver is described as a woman, and it's believed she was in the car alone. The car is a white 2015 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata passenger car that is missing the passenger's side mirror.



What we know

The video shows the girl crossing the street near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Boone Avenue before she was struck. The timestamp in the video reads 8:36 a.m. at the time of the collision on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The girl suffered "moderate" injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver did not stop after the crash, fleeing the scene, police said.

Police looking for driver involved

Police are looking for the driver of this vehicle who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Park.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and driver involved.

The vehicle is a white 2015 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata passenger car that is missing the passenger's side mirror (photo above).

The driver was described as a woman, and it's believed she was in the car alone.

Before the crash, the driver was traveling from the west, across 63rd Avenue from Bass Creek Neighborhood, and continuing east on 63rd Avenue toward County Road 81.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.