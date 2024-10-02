Girl, 12, injured in hit-and-run while walking to bus in Brooklyn Park

article

The Brief A 12-year-old girl was hit by a driver while walking to her bus in Brooklyn Park Wednesday morning. She suffered "moderate" injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police are now looking for the driver involved, who fled the scene after the crash.



A 12-year-old girl was struck by a driver while crossing the street to get to her bus stop on Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park. Police are asking for the public's help to locate the driver.

What we know

Brooklyn Park police say a 12-year-old girl was hit by a driver while crossing the street to get to her bus near the intersection of 63rd Avenue and Boone Avenue around 8:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The girl suffered "moderate" injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver did not stop after the crash, fleeing the scene, police said.

Police looking for driver involved

Police are now asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and driver involved.

The vehicle is a white 2015 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata passenger car that is missing the passenger's side mirror (photo above).

The driver was described as a woman, and it's believed she was in the vehicle alone.

Before the crash, the driver was traveling from the west, across 63rd Avenue from Bass Creek Neighborhood, and continuing east on 63rd Avenue toward County Road 81.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.