Catholic bishop supports MN Care for undocumented immigrants: 'Fear takes over'

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Pope County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Freeborn County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Benton County, Morrison County, Washington County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Isanti County, Waseca County, Chisago County, Goodhue County, Douglas County, Martin County, Brown County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Anoka County, Wright County, Faribault County, Rice County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Dunn County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
4
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, West Otter Tail County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Kittson County, East Marshall County, West Marshall County, Clay County, Roseau County, South Clearwater County, North Beltrami County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, West Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, Wadena County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Wright County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Benton County, Watonwan County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, McLeod County, Todd County, Sibley County, Brown County, Douglas County, Swift County, Redwood County, Meeker County, Kanabec County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Pine County, North Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Murray County, Rock County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Catholic bishop supports MN Care for undocumented immigrants: 'Fear takes over'

By
Published  May 12, 2025 6:53pm CDT
Immigration
FOX 9

Catholic bishop backs MN Care for immigrants

Healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants is one of the last major disagreements weighing down the chances of a Minnesota budget agreement before the May 19 deadline. The Catholic Church is hoping to tip the scales.

The Brief

    • The Catholic Church is hoping to tip the scales towards healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants as Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders negotiate the Minnesota budget.
    • The number of undocumented immigrants who signed up for MN Care in the first four months of eligibility is almost triple the expected total and costs are 32% higher than nonpartisan staff projected.
    • The U.S. House GOP is proposing 10% Medicaid cuts for any state providing any coverage to undocumented immigrants. That could potentially cost the state $1.2 billion.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants is one of the last major disagreements weighing down the chances of a Minnesota budget agreement before the May 19 deadline.

The Catholic Church is hoping to tip the scales.

Intense talks

Breaking budget bread:

Gov. Walz and legislative leaders conducted walleye diplomacy Saturday in Crosslake.

They spent about six hours negotiating on Mother’s Day. And they started talks Monday before lunch and continued until after dinner.

Everybody’s optimistic, but there was also a floor debate Monday that highlights the big gap remaining.

Cutting controversy

Debating absence:

To get the health bill to the House floor for debate and a vote, leaders stripped it of the most disputed piece — MN Care coverage for undocumented immigrants.

Republicans want to cut it completely, pointing to triple the expected enrollment and 32% above the expected costs.

"That is a huge issue that will affect many people across this entire state," said Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, (R-Fredenberg Township). "And I want that to be strongly considered and fixed before we end the session."

Catholics for coverage

Pawns on chessboard:

The Catholic Church has fought all session to keep health coverage for immigrants and sent one of its top local officials to advocate as time winds down on the debate.

"Immigrants are sometimes treated like pawns on the chessboard of humanity," said Bishop Kevin Kenney, of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, quoting the late Pope Francis. "The system needs to be fixed at the federal level, which personally, I think will take a miracle, but we do believe it will happen."

New threats

Compromise breaker?:

Right now at the federal level, a new House GOP budget proposal would cut Medicaid funding by 10% for any state that spends its own money insuring undocumented immigrants, potentially costing Minnesota $1.2 billion a year.

At the state level, Gov. Walz and legislative leaders from both parties have had the coverage at top of mind in their daily budget negotiations.

The governor has indicated a willingness to compromise, but says coverage for children is his red line.

"I've made it clear for me that I just think you've got to cover children," the governor said. "Those children are not, they didn't make the choice and whether you disagree with the choice you think something could be different, these children need to get health care."

Catholic leaders say they want healthcare for everyone, but protecting at least children and the elderly is a basic moral test.

"I don't know what we do, but the whole sense is we shouldn't let fear take over, but we put our priority in the love of neighbor," said Bishop Kenney.

What's next:

Gov. Walz told us he’s hopeful the budget negotiations will wrap up soon, including a decision on coverage for undocumented immigrants.

But it’s no sure thing and time is running out.

ImmigrationPoliticsMinnesota