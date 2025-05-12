Catholic bishop supports MN Care for undocumented immigrants: 'Fear takes over'

The Brief The Catholic Church is hoping to tip the scales towards healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants as Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders negotiate the Minnesota budget. The number of undocumented immigrants who signed up for MN Care in the first four months of eligibility is almost triple the expected total and costs are 32% higher than nonpartisan staff projected. The U.S. House GOP is proposing 10% Medicaid cuts for any state providing any coverage to undocumented immigrants. That could potentially cost the state $1.2 billion.



Healthcare coverage for undocumented immigrants is one of the last major disagreements weighing down the chances of a Minnesota budget agreement before the May 19 deadline.

The Catholic Church is hoping to tip the scales.

Intense talks

Breaking budget bread:

Gov. Walz and legislative leaders conducted walleye diplomacy Saturday in Crosslake.

They spent about six hours negotiating on Mother’s Day. And they started talks Monday before lunch and continued until after dinner.

Everybody’s optimistic, but there was also a floor debate Monday that highlights the big gap remaining.

Cutting controversy

Debating absence:

To get the health bill to the House floor for debate and a vote, leaders stripped it of the most disputed piece — MN Care coverage for undocumented immigrants.

Republicans want to cut it completely, pointing to triple the expected enrollment and 32% above the expected costs.

"That is a huge issue that will affect many people across this entire state," said Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar, (R-Fredenberg Township). "And I want that to be strongly considered and fixed before we end the session."

Catholics for coverage

Pawns on chessboard:

The Catholic Church has fought all session to keep health coverage for immigrants and sent one of its top local officials to advocate as time winds down on the debate.

"Immigrants are sometimes treated like pawns on the chessboard of humanity," said Bishop Kevin Kenney, of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, quoting the late Pope Francis. "The system needs to be fixed at the federal level, which personally, I think will take a miracle, but we do believe it will happen."

New threats

Compromise breaker?:

Right now at the federal level, a new House GOP budget proposal would cut Medicaid funding by 10% for any state that spends its own money insuring undocumented immigrants, potentially costing Minnesota $1.2 billion a year.

At the state level, Gov. Walz and legislative leaders from both parties have had the coverage at top of mind in their daily budget negotiations.

The governor has indicated a willingness to compromise, but says coverage for children is his red line.

"I've made it clear for me that I just think you've got to cover children," the governor said. "Those children are not, they didn't make the choice and whether you disagree with the choice you think something could be different, these children need to get health care."

Catholic leaders say they want healthcare for everyone, but protecting at least children and the elderly is a basic moral test.

"I don't know what we do, but the whole sense is we shouldn't let fear take over, but we put our priority in the love of neighbor," said Bishop Kenney.

What's next:

Gov. Walz told us he’s hopeful the budget negotiations will wrap up soon, including a decision on coverage for undocumented immigrants.

But it’s no sure thing and time is running out.