Kansas man stabbed 17-year-old Fleet Farm employee before fleeing: Charges

The Brief A 30-year-old man from Kansas is facing felony charges for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old girl while she was working at Fleet Farm. The girl remains hospitalized in stable condition, and she told authorities she didn't know the man who stabbed her. "I just well hit her with a plastic thing," the man allegedly told authorities.



A Kansas man is facing charges for stabbing a 17-year-old employee inside a Fleet Farm in Carver, Minnesota.

Gerald Dwayne Hudson, 30, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for his alleged role in the stabbing.

What happened?

On Nov. 24, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at Fleet Farm.

The charging documents say the incident was captured on surveillance video, and shows a man heading into the store just after 2 p.m. and walking past the employee in an aisle, before looking both ways and walking back to her.

While the employee’s back was turned to him, charges allege Hudson made a "striking movement" toward her neck, and he sprinted out to the parking lot before driving away.

The girl grabbed the back of her neck, and a customer reported hearing her scream loudly "he just stabbed me," according to the complaint.

Law enforcement said the teenager sustained a "2-3 inch long laceration" to the back of her neck, and the injury was consistent with being stabbed by a "sharp elongated object."

The girl told authorities she didn’t know who the man was. She was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to court records.

In his words

Law enforcement located his vehicle in Chanhassen and conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and he was ultimately taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

When talking about the incident, Hudson allegedly told authorities he asked the girl where something was in the store and "maybe she said something that didn’t sound right to me" and he picked up a "thing" and allegedly hit the girl with it.

"There wasn't any kind of deadly weapon that was involved like a gun, a knife, or a bat or anything like that, there was just like a quick brief conversation, and I just like, I just well hit her with a plastic thing," Hudson allegedly said while in jail, according to the complaint.

Law enforcement said a weapon has not yet been recovered.

What’s next?

Hudson remains in custody at Carver County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before a judge Tuesday morning for a bail hearing.

If convicted, a charge of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, and/or a $30,000 fine.