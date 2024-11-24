Fleet Farm employee assaulted with weapon in Carver, Minn.

article

The Brief The Carver County Sheriff's Office says an employee at Fleet Farm in Carver, Minn., was assaulted with a weapon Sunday. The female employee was taken to the hospital with no serious injuries. Authorities say the suspect is currently in custody.



What we know

According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, just after 2 p.m., a female employee at the Carver Fleet Farm was assaulted with a weapon by a man.

The employee was taken to the hospital with no serious injuries, law enforcement said. The suspect left the store, but was later taken into custody.

What we don't know

Law enforcement did not confirm the age of the female employee, or the suspect.

It is not currently known what led up to the assault. It's not known if the employee and suspect were known to each other.

Authorities did not elaborate on what kind of weapon was used during the assault. The current condition of the employee is not known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.