Cars set ablaze days after woman warned about alleged drugs in neighborhood

For about 17 years, Princess Jennifer has called a neighborhood on the north end of St. Paul home. But now, she says she must move after she discovered her cars were destroyed in what investigators believe was arson on August 7.

“At three o’clock in the morning our cars got lit on fire,” said Jennifer.

Investigators determined the fires started in the passenger compartments, which indicates they were likely set intentionally. They also believe Jennifer was targeted because both charred cars belonged to her, and when they were lit they were separated by other vehicles and a street corner.

“Cars are sometimes easy targets for retaliation,” said St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso.

But Mokosso says this isn’t your typical act of revenge.

“This goes to a different level,” he confirmed.

The crime happened only a few days after Jennifer began raising awareness about drug use on her block. She created a Facebook page called “The Faces of Meth in Our Neighborhood,” on which she documented possible drug trafficking in her area.

“It just doesn’t stop and I realize people on drugs need help, but you have to want help, you have to want to change, some people are just criminals,” she said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police.