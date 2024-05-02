Caribou Coffee hosting TikTok dating show in the Twin Cities this summer

article

Caribou Coffee is sponsoring a TikTok dating show in the Twin Cities, according to a casting call from Ruggiero Models and Talent.

The casting call seeks singles ages 18-26 living in the Twin Cities and looking for love.

"Ready to star in Caribou Coffee's sizzling summer TikTok dating show?" the Instagram post reads. "Don't miss your chance! Grab your friends and sign up for this epic chance to find your next sipsuationship!"

The dating show will air on TikTok this summer, with the goal of bringing people together for a "quick date over Caribou Coffee beverages to learn more about each other and see if there might be a spark," the casting website says. "The show will be hosted by a popular TikTok comedian and TV personality."

Riggiero Models and Talent is hosting the open casting call on May 2 and May 4, with shoots scheduled in June for the TikTok dating show, the website says.

FOX 9 has reached out to Caribou Coffee for more information.