Cargo containing gold worth nearly $15M stolen from Toronto airport

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Cargo containing gold worth nearly $15M stolen from Toronto airport

By Rob Gillies
Published 
Updated 1:21PM
Unusual
Associated Press
GettyImages-1252028877.jpg article

Peel Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn briefed the media on the theft at Pearson International Airport, which is estimated at $20 million in Canadian currency, on April 20, 2023. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a "high value" container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

"As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," he said. "The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold, but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value."

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

U.S. crime trends: 2010 - 2020

The following is a breakdown of crimes per 100,000 people in the U.S., provided by the FBI:

Police declined to provide more details.

"We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues," Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: ‘Impatient thief’ fumbles clothing heist, kicks store door and pushes employee