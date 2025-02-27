Car stuck in ice on White Bear Lake removed after a month

The Brief The Buick that had been stuck in ice on White Bear Lake has finally been removed after a month. The owner of the car was driving across the lake on Jan. 27 after dark when it got stuck on an ice ridge. A private towing company pulled the Buick out of 14 feet of water.



The Buick that had been stuck in ice on White Bear Lake for a month was finally removed Thursday.

Buick removed from White Bear Lake

What they're saying:

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the Buick was removed from the ice at White Bear Lake on Friday.

The car has been stuck frozen in the lake for 30 days.

After about three hours, the car was finally removed from the lake. Law enforcement then fenced off the hole where the car was and put up many warning signs in the ice.

"If you're planning to head out on ice, know the lake (especially if you're going out at night), stay alert, and remember there is no such thing as ‘safe ice,’" The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post about the Buick.

The backstory:

The Buick fell through the ice after the owner was driving across the lake after dark on Jan. 27. The car then got stuck on an ice ridge, and was in about 14 feet of water.

