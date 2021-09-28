Car cut in half in crash on Hwy. 65 in Fridley, killing driver

A driver is dead after his vehicle hit a traffic light pole in Fridley Monday night, splitting it in half.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. along Highway 65. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a driver was speeding and crossed into the northbound lanes, where he hit a traffic light pole. The impact caused his vehicle to be cut in half.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Spooner, Wisconsin, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Half of his car hit another vehicle at the stoplight, injuring the driver. He is expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.