Pilot killed in Cambridge small plane crash was also commercial, military pilot

The Brief Federal officials released a preliminary report about last week’s small plane crash in Cambridge. Southwest Airlines confirmed the pilot, Timothy Merhar, was also a member of its team. Federal officials said the wreckage recovered from the accident site is being examined and are working on providing a final report.



The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report about the fatal accident sheds more light on the Cambridge plane crash that killed the pilot on Sept. 4.

Loved ones are honoring Timothy Merhar and supporting his family during this difficult time, according to an online fundraiser for his upcoming funeral service and memorial.

Wreckage recovered

What we know:

The NTSB said the pilot departed from the Anoka County – Blaine Airport at 10:52 a.m. last Thursday before crashing near Cambridge Municipal Airport just after 11 a.m. Investigators said the Beech K35 airplane was found in a grass field near the runway.

The report notes, "The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage."

Shared passion for flying

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines also confirmed he was a member of their team. They sent FOX 9 this statement, "First Officer Merhar was a valued member of the Southwest Airlines family. Our Hearts are with his loved ones as they remember and celebrate his life."

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Merhar’s family, the post said his life was cut short when his small plane crashed in Cambridge on Sept. 4. Those who knew Merhar said he was also a loving husband, father and a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force Reserves who was driven by selfless service.

What we don't know:

Federal officials said the wreckage recovered from the accident site is being examined and are working on providing a final report.

What you can do:

