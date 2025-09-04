Plane crashes near Cambridge Municipal Airport
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a small plane crash near Cambridge Municipal Airport in Isanti County.
Cambridge plane crash
What we know:
Aerial footage shows a small plane wreck on the ground near Cambridge Municipal Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating a crash involving a Beech K35 in the area and that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday morning, officials say.
A preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days, while a final report is expected within 12-24 months, according to NTSB officials.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the NTSB through the email witness@ntsb.gov.
What we don't know:
Details on what may have led to the crash and any possible injuries have not yet been shared.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board and aerial footage from the scene.