Plane crashes near Cambridge Municipal Airport

The Brief A small plane crashed near Cambridge Municipal Airport in Isanti County. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating a crash involving a Beech K35. Aerial footage shows a heavily damaged plane in a field with law enforcement officials nearby.



Authorities are investigating a small plane crash near Cambridge Municipal Airport in Isanti County.

Aerial footage of the crash aftermath can be viewed above.

Cambridge plane crash

What we know:

Aerial footage shows a small plane wreck on the ground near Cambridge Municipal Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating a crash involving a Beech K35 in the area and that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday morning, officials say.

A preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days, while a final report is expected within 12-24 months, according to NTSB officials.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the NTSB through the email witness@ntsb.gov.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the crash and any possible injuries have not yet been shared.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.