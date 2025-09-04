Expand / Collapse search

Plane crashes near Cambridge Municipal Airport

By
Published  September 4, 2025 1:35pm CDT
Isanti County
FOX 9
Aerials: Plane crash in Cambridge, Minnesota

Aerials: Plane crash in Cambridge, Minnesota

A plane crashed in Cambridge, Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2025. The NTSB is investigating. Here are aerials of the scene.

The Brief

    • A small plane crashed near Cambridge Municipal Airport in Isanti County.
    • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating a crash involving a Beech K35.
    • Aerial footage shows a heavily damaged plane in a field with law enforcement officials nearby. 

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a small plane crash near Cambridge Municipal Airport in Isanti County.

Aerial footage of the crash aftermath can be viewed above. 

Cambridge plane crash  

What we know:

Aerial footage shows a small plane wreck on the ground near Cambridge Municipal Airport. 

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is investigating a crash involving a Beech K35 in the area and that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances. 

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday morning, officials say. 

A preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days, while a final report is expected within 12-24 months, according to NTSB officials. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the NTSB through the email witness@ntsb.gov

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the crash and any possible injuries have not yet been shared. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

The Source: This story uses information shared in a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board and aerial footage from the scene. 

Isanti County