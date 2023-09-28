Cake vs. dumplings fall dessert faceoff: Taste Buds

It is fall harvest season and to mark the occasion, Stephanie invited her Weekly Dish radio partner, Stephanie March, over for a fall dessert faceoff on this week's episode of Taste Buds. March is also the senior editor for food and dining at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, so she’s a bit of a foodie and dazzled us with her family’s beloved Oma’s Pound Cake recipe.

Stephanie, a self-described "eater," opted for an infamous favorite from the Weekly Dish archives: Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings. Eye rolls aside, it’s still the #1 requested recipe from Weekly Dish listeners.

Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings

2 cans Crescent Rolls

3-4 tart apples (Granny Smith green apples preferred)

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup melted unsalted butter

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (nutmeg can substitute)

12 oz Mountain Dew

Oma's Pound Cake

2 1/4 cup flour

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 1/4 cup sugar

3 sticks unsalted butter

2 T lemon juice

1 T vanilla

7 eggs, room temperature

1/8 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

1 cup powdered sugar

Instructions are available in the video above and here.