Cake vs. dumplings fall dessert faceoff: Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Taste Buds
Fall dessert faceoff: Cake vs. dumplings

It is fall harvest season and to mark the occasion, Stephanie invited her Weekly Dish radio partner, Stephanie March, over for a fall dessert faceoff. March is also the senior editor for food and dining at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, so she’s a bit of a foodie and dazzled us with her family’s beloved Oma’s Pound Cake recipe. Stephanie, a self-described "eater," opted for an infamous favorite from the Weekly Dish archives: Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings. Eye rolls aside, it’s still the #1 requested recipe from Weekly Dish listeners.

Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings

  • 2 cans Crescent Rolls
  • 3-4 tart apples (Granny Smith green apples preferred)
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (nutmeg can substitute)
  • 12 oz Mountain Dew

Oma's Pound Cake

  • 2 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3 sticks unsalted butter
  • 2 T lemon juice
  • 1 T vanilla
  • 7 eggs, room temperature
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
  • 1 cup powdered sugar

Instructions are available in the video above and here.