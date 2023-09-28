Cake vs. dumplings fall dessert faceoff: Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It is fall harvest season and to mark the occasion, Stephanie invited her Weekly Dish radio partner, Stephanie March, over for a fall dessert faceoff on this week's episode of Taste Buds. March is also the senior editor for food and dining at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, so she’s a bit of a foodie and dazzled us with her family’s beloved Oma’s Pound Cake recipe.
Stephanie, a self-described "eater," opted for an infamous favorite from the Weekly Dish archives: Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings. Eye rolls aside, it’s still the #1 requested recipe from Weekly Dish listeners.
Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings
- 2 cans Crescent Rolls
- 3-4 tart apples (Granny Smith green apples preferred)
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (nutmeg can substitute)
- 12 oz Mountain Dew
Oma's Pound Cake
- 2 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/4 cup sugar
- 3 sticks unsalted butter
- 2 T lemon juice
- 1 T vanilla
- 7 eggs, room temperature
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp cream of tartar
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Instructions are available in the video above and here.