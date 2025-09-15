Bus crash in Freeborn Co. leaves 5 children injured Monday evening

article

The Brief A crash between two school buses in Freeborn County sent a total of five children to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, one bus failed to yield to the other at an intersection around the area of 890th Avenue and 170th Street. One driver has since been cited for failing to yield a right of way at a controlled intersection.



A crash between two school buses in Freeborn County left five children dealing with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening.

Freeborn County bus crash

What we know:

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:59 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-bus crash around the area of 890th Avenue and 170th Street.

Responding deputies found a Glenville-Emmons School Bus was in the northeast ditch and on the roadway of 170th Street facing southbound. Another school bus belonging to the Palmer Bus Company was facing northeast on 890th Avenue at the intersection.

According to authorities, the Glenville-Emmons School Bus was traveling eastbound on 170th Street crossing 890th Avenue when the Palmer school bus traveling northbound on 890th Avenue struck the other on its rear passenger side.

The Glenville-Emmons School Bus had a total of six children on the bus – four were transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System Emergency Room in Austin with non-life-threatening injuries, while one was transported by personal vehicle.

There were no children on the Palmer school bus.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Glenville-Emmons school bus, was cited for failing to yield a right of way at a controlled intersection, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says.