Burnsville standoff: Shelter-in-place alert lifted after man arrested
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A standoff that shut down a Burnsville neighborhood on Sunday night is over after police took the suspect into custody.
Standoff in Burnsville
What we know:
The standoff blocked streets near Country View Drive – a side street off County Road 11 near East 130th Street – for more than two hours.
A city spokesperson said police were working to negotiate a man experiencing a mental criss, who was in the home with two children.
Officers say around 8 p.m., they were able to talk the man into leaving the home.
The children are safe and police say the suspect is being taken for medical evaluation.
What we don't know:
It's unclear exactly what sparked the standoff. The shelter-in-place alert has been lifted.