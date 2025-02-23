Burnsville standoff: Shelter-in-place alert lifted after man arrested

A standoff that shut down a Burnsville neighborhood on Sunday night is over after police took the suspect into custody.

Standoff in Burnsville

What we know:

The standoff blocked streets near Country View Drive – a side street off County Road 11 near East 130th Street – for more than two hours.

A city spokesperson said police were working to negotiate a man experiencing a mental criss, who was in the home with two children.

Officers say around 8 p.m., they were able to talk the man into leaving the home.

The children are safe and police say the suspect is being taken for medical evaluation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what sparked the standoff. The shelter-in-place alert has been lifted.