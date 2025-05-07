Burnsville stabbing leaves woman dead, suspect arrested
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman is dead, and a suspect was arrested after a stabbing in Burnsville on Wednesday morning.
Fatal Burnsville stabbing
What we know:
Burnsville police say officers responded to the 2000 block of 117th Street East around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance.
Police then found a dead 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from the department.
Lakeville police officers later arrested a suspect, and authorities say there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The victim's name and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.
Authorities did not release any information on the suspect.
The Source: This story used information shared by a Burnsville Police Department news release.