Burnsville stabbing leaves woman dead, suspect arrested

The Brief A 32-year-old woman is dead after she was found with multiple stab wounds. Officers with the Lakeville Police Department apprehended a suspect. Police say there is no threat to the public.



A woman is dead, and a suspect was arrested after a stabbing in Burnsville on Wednesday morning.

Fatal Burnsville stabbing

What we know:

Burnsville police say officers responded to the 2000 block of 117th Street East around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance.

Police then found a dead 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release from the department.

Lakeville police officers later arrested a suspect, and authorities say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The victim's name and official cause of death are expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.

Authorities did not release any information on the suspect.