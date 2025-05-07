Burnsville police seek info on man’s death at Interlachen Park

The Brief Burnsville police say a man was found dead at Interlachen Park last Saturday morning. Police are asking the public's help for any information, or anyone who might have been in the area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Contact Sergeant Laura Olson at (952) 641-1158 with any information.



The Burnsville Police Department is asking the public’s help for more information after a man was found dead last Saturday morning.

What happened

What we know:

Police say a man was found dead in the early morning hours of May 3 at Interlachen Park.

What you can do:

Residents who may have witnessed anyone in the area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., or residents in the general area with security footage of any activity, are asked to call Sergeant Laura Olson at (952) 641-1158.

What they're saying:

"We are asking anyone who may have heard or saw anything to contact us," Olson said. "Businesses or residences with security footage that shows activity during this time can help us in our investigation into what happened."