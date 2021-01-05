Buffalo, St. Paul restaurants found in violation of Governor's executive order

Restaurants in Buffalo and St. Paul are the latest to have their licenses suspended for violating the Governor’s executive order restricting indoor, in-person dining in the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday that Patrick McGovern’s pub, in St. Paul and Norm’s Wayside, in Buffalo, were both issued license suspensions for violating the orders. The Buffalo restaurant was also issued a cease-and-desist order.

According to the Department of Health, Norm’s Wayside was open for indoor, in-person dining and its employees were working without masks.

At Patrick McGovern’s in St. Paul, customers were dining in a patio area with retractable walls and ceiling, but both were closed, creating an indoor dining situation. A cease-and-desist order was not issued because the business closed the patio to comply with the order, the state says.

The Governor’s latest executive order allows restaurants to resume outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Takeout is allowed and indoor dining is not.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to loosen restrictions on in-person, indoor dining at a press conference Wednesday. You can watch that announcement at 2 p.m. on FOX 9 and FOX9.com/live.