Buffalo health clinic shooting victim to be honored with sunflower fields

article

In early February, a gunman opened fire inside a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, killing medical assistant Lindsay Overbay.

Now in her name, there's a project to turn the area around the clinic into a place of healing and hope started by a complete stranger and Overbay’s husband.

In the three and a half months since the Buffalo clinic shooting, the pain is still strong but so is the resiliency.

"As time goes, my belief starts to pile up more and more and build," explains Lindsay Overbay's husband Donnie.

For Donnie Overbay, it's about finding those rays of sunshine to heal from the loss of his wife.

"It does get a little bit easier," said Donnie. "I mean it’s hard regardless to have somebody in your life that long and then just all of a sudden it's taken away in an instant."

But what’s growing now in two fields surrounding the clinic holds the promise of healing that will be brilliant and blinding -- a tribute to Lindsay and a source of strength to Donnie and his kids.

"I can’t believe how powerful and how strong this man is and I think that is, he’s going to be a testament to a lot of people in this community and this state," said Johnny Olson.

Johnny Olson began planting fields of sunflowers six years ago to help people deal with trauma or loss. He planted 12 in 2020 alone.

"Every field is planted in honor of someone or something and when I’m on the tractor I’m thinking about them," said Johnny. "Wholeheartedly thinking about them and just wanting to help them heal."

He knew, after the February 9 shooting in Buffalo, that killed Lindsay and critically injured three others, it had to happen here, too. Donnie was already trying to come up with something similar.

"When he came to me and said that, all of a sudden I was like, well there it is," said Donnie.

Earlier this month, the two men met for the first time when Donnie brought his kids out to see the progress and to plant some special flowers of their own.

"It’s germinated, it’s great," said Johnny. "A couple days ago, these were not here and I was getting nervous."

The sunflowers, tens of thousands of them, are just now starting to pop up. It'll be July before these two plots, one on each side of the clinic, become fully blinding fields of yellow. Until then, Johnny brought some artificial sunflowers for the pair to plant, to brighten up the memorial to Lindsay that still stands on the corner.

"We got to add some color here and it’s coming," said Johnny.

Donnie knows Lindsay is watching these fields, knows she’s there, he sees and hears signs from her all the time.

"Sometimes it’s a blessing and a curse, you know?" he explained. "Because you know she’s not there but she’s still there watching over you and the kids."

A labor of love from a man who believes in the power of the sunflower and hope it can heal anyone and everyone who will visit.

"I love the guy, I lot the family and I want those kids taken care of," added Johnny.

Advertisement

"See the sight, and have this sense of relief and calming and beauty," said Donnie.