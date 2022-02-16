Brooklyn Park police search for 'dangerous person'

article

Police in Brooklyn Park are searching for a man they believe is dangerous, who is also facing charges for murder.

The man, who officers said is on bail facing the murder charge, is wanted after a domestic incident Wednesday afternoon along the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue.

As officers pulled up to the home, they say the suspect ran from the scene carrying a gun. Shortly after, officers said the man tried to kick in the door of another home and threatened the homeowner.

He was last seen on Douglas Court North near Hamilton Park. Police have spent the evening searching the area, trying to track down Johnson.

Johnson is about 5'5'' tall, bald, with a goatee, and was wearing dark pants and no shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.