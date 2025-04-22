Brooklyn Park police search for missing man last seen leaving group home

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen leaving a group home in Brooklyn Park on Sunday.

Missing person in Brooklyn Park

The backstory:

The Minnesota BCA issued an endangered missing person alert for 36-year-old Dominique Jones, who was last spotted leaving a group home around 5 p.m. near Meadowwood Court. Authorities are concerned about Jones' health because he does not have his medication, according to the BCA.

Jones is 5-foot-6, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities did not provide a description of what Jones may have been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.