Brooklyn Park police search for missing 62-year-old man
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Park missing man
Big picture view:
Authorities say they are looking for Anderson, who was last seen leaving a home in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday morning.
Police said he was known to be driving a silver Kia Sorento with the license plate RTJ-852.
He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt and blue faded jeans, according to authorities.
Law enforcement officials add that Leonard has health issues, and they are concerned about his safety.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Leonard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-5321 or call 911.
The Source: This story used information from a news release shared by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.