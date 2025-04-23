Brooklyn Park police search for missing 62-year-old man

article

The Brief Police are searching for 62-year-old Leonard Anderson. He was known to be driving a silver Kia Sorento and was wearing a light-colored button-up shirt with blue faded jeans. Police say Leonard has health concerns and they are concerned for his safety.



Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Park missing man

Big picture view:

Authorities say they are looking for Anderson, who was last seen leaving a home in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday morning.

Police said he was known to be driving a silver Kia Sorento with the license plate RTJ-852.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt and blue faded jeans, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials add that Leonard has health issues, and they are concerned about his safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Leonard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-5321 or call 911.