Brooklyn Park police search for missing 62-year-old man

By
Published  April 23, 2025 4:24pm CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Police are searching for 62-year-old Leonard Anderson.
    • He was known to be driving a silver Kia Sorento and was wearing a light-colored button-up shirt with blue faded jeans.
    • Police say Leonard has health concerns and they are concerned for his safety.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Park missing man 

Big picture view:

Authorities say they are looking for Anderson, who was last seen leaving a home in Brooklyn Park on Wednesday morning. 

Police said he was known to be driving a silver Kia Sorento with the license plate RTJ-852.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored button-up shirt and blue faded jeans, according to authorities.  

Law enforcement officials add that Leonard has health issues, and they are concerned about his safety. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Leonard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-5321 or call 911. 

