Brooklyn Park plane crash: NTSB on site conducting investigation

The Brief Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to the Twin Cities on Sunday after a plane crashed in Brooklyn Park late Saturday morning. Two people died in the crash near Southbrook Park, shortly after taking off from the Crystal Airport. The NTSB is investigating and urges witnesses or those with video to contact them.



A federal investigation is underway after a small plane crashed into a residential area near Southbrook Park in Brooklyn Park late Saturday morning, leaving two people dead.

Early steps in the NTSB investigation

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator is expected to arrive on scene to document the crash site and examine the airplane before it is moved to a secure facility for further evaluation.

What they're saying:

"It is very early in the investigation, and only limited information is available at this time," NTSB officials said Sunday.

The agency emphasized that the on-scene phase is for fact gathering, not determining the cause. According to preliminary information, the crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. when a Beech F33A airplane crashed after taking off from Runway 32 at the Crystal Airport into a residential area near Southbrook Park.

Brooklyn Park plane crash

The backstory:

According to Brooklyn Park police, authorities responded to an airplane crash near Crystal Airport shortly before noon.

First responders found a small plane that crashed and caught fire in Southbrook Park near 62nd Avenue North and Florida Avenue North, police said.

The fire was eventually extinguished, and no people on the ground were injured.

Police say the occupants inside the plane died in the crash.

In a tweet, the NTSB said they were investigating the crash which involved a Beech F33A airplane.

North Dakota State Rep. identified

What they're saying:

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong identified state Rep. Liz Conmy as one of the passengers who died in the plane crash.

Gov. Armstrong shared the following statement:

"Liz served her state and community with care and compassion, from her service in the Legislature and on the state’s Human Trafficking Commission to her work on education, habitat and immigration," Gov. Armstrong said. "Kjersti and I are saddened by this tragic loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fellow legislators. We ask North Dakotans to join us in keeping them in our prayers."

How the NTSB investigates

Big picture view:

NTSB investigations focus on three main areas: The pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

Investigators collect air traffic control recordings, radar data, weather reports, pilot background, witness statements, electronic devices, surveillance video, maintenance records and pilot credentials.

What you can do:

Witnesses or anyone with surveillance video or information that could help the investigation are urged to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov. The NTSB does not release the identities of accident victims or details about injuries or fatalities.

What’s next for the investigation

Timeline:

The NTSB said a preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the crash and will be posted online.

The final report, which will include the probable cause and contributing factors, is expected within 12 to 24 months.

What we don't know:

Who was flying the plane at the time of the crash has not been confirmed. The cause of the crash will not be determined until the investigation is complete.