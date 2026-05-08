Brooklyn Park plane crash: Feds release preliminary report, cause not yet determined

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board shared its initial findings from the Brooklyn Park plane crash that left two people, including a North Dakota lawmaker, dead. Investigators say the plane crashed shortly after launching from Crystal Airport, with the pilot radioing "abort, abort," shortly after takeoff. The report did not find any obvious pre-impact mechanical failures and all flight control cables appeared to be functional. Officials say the plane wreckage is being kept for further investigation.



Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are still working to determine the cause of a Brooklyn Park plane crash that resulted in the death of a North Dakota lawmaker and her partner who was piloting the plane.

The preliminary report did not find any obvious pre-impact mechanical failures and the plane's wreckage is still being examined as part of the investigation.

The crash resulted in the death of the two people onboard, including North Dakota State Rep. Liz Conmy.

An obituary names Joseph Ralph Cass as the pilot of the airplane and a companion of Rep. Conmy.

READ MORE: North Dakota Rep. Liz Conmy dies in Brooklyn Park plane crash near Crystal Airport

Brooklyn Park plane crash preliminary report

Timeline:

A preliminary report released by the NTSB says the crash happened at about 11:51 a.m. on April 25, 2026, when a Beechcraft F33A flew from Crystal Airport (MIC) en route to Park Rapids (PKD).

Air traffic control (ATC) cleared the plane to take off from runway 32, but shortly after the plane became airborne, the pilot radioed "Abort, abort 32X," according to recordings cited in the crash report. ATC then told the pilot he was clear to land on any runway.

Video surveillance footage showed the plane turning left before it descended behind the trees, followed by a large plume of black smoke appearing from behind the tree line, the report states.

The plane crashed in a park within a residential neighborhood about 900 feet from the departure end of runway 32.

Witness and video accounts

What they're saying:

Investigators reviewed footage that showed the plane climbing normally before it banked left and nosedived into the trees.

The engine was heard running until the crash.

One witness told investigators that the landing gear was still down during the initial climb, which was unusual.

Another said the plane appeared to be flying too low and was failing to climb normally.

Engine and mechanical examination

Dig deeper:

The preliminary investigation did not reveal any obvious pre-impact mechanical failures, with the engine appearing to work normally, and all flight control cables connected and functional.

The propeller blades had scratches, bends, and twists, which indicate the engine was producing power when it hit the ground, the report states.

What's next:

The wreckage of the airplane is being retained for further examination.