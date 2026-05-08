Best Buy hybrid employees moving to 4-day, in-office schedule at Richfield headquarters

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The Brief Best Buy announced to its hybrid employees that they will move to a 4-day, in-office schedule at its Richfield Corporate Campus. In a letter obtained by FOX 9, Best Buy management said the change will strengthen the company's work by creating "more opportunities for learning and development through strategic discussions, real-time problem solving, mentorship and more." The change is set to begin September 14. Teams that are fully remote will continue to operate as such.



Best Buy hybrid workers are moving to a 4-day, in-office schedule at its Richfield corporate campus, with Friday continuing to be an optional remote workday.

READ MORE: Best Buy names Jason Bonfig as next CEO, Corie Barry to step down in October

Best Buy workers returning to office

What they're saying:

A Best Buy internal memo obtained by FOX 9 states that hybrid employees at the Richfield Corporate Campus start the change on Sept. 14, 2026.

This schedule reportedly adds Monday as an in-office day with Friday continuing to be an optional remote workday.

Teams that are working fully remote will continue to do so.

The memo included the following passage:

"Our hybrid model has evolved periodically over the years, and one key learning is that all teams have better outcomes when their in-office or remote days are consistently the same. Monday is a critical day in retail, and our growth strategy is complex, iterative and depends on us being highly collaborative. Starting the week strong together allows for more moments for all team members to be on the same page and understand the tone and direction for the week ahead much faster."

New Best Buy CEO

Dig deeper:

Best Buy announced in April that its new CEO, Jason Bonfig, will start at the end of October, succeeding current CEO Corie Barry.

The company, which is headquartered in Richfield, said Barry will leave her roles as CEO and board member on Oct. 31, marking the end of a seven-year tenure leading the company. Bonfig, who currently serves as chief customer, product and fulfillment officer, will take over the position and join the company’s board at that time, according to a press release.

Barry, who became CEO in 2019, is the second-longest tenured CEO in Best Buy's history. She led the company through external challenges while managing more than 80,000 employees, according to the release.

The Board of Directors selected Bonfig after an extensive process that considered both internal and external candidates. He will become the sixth CEO in Best Buy's 60-year history.

After stepping down, Barry will remain involved as a strategic advisor for six months. The company said the pair will work closely together over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.