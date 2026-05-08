Scam alert: Fake Minnesota court texts demand payment for traffic tickets

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The Brief Minnesotans are being targeted by a text scam about fake traffic tickets. The messages look official and urge people to pay fines online. Authorities say never click links or give out personal info—report suspicious texts right away.



A new scam is hitting Minnesota phones, with fake texts demanding payment for traffic tickets.

How the scam works and what to watch for

What we know:

Scammers are sending texts that appear to come from the Minnesota District Court, using graphics, citation numbers, and even fake judge and clerk names to make them look real.

The messages tell people they have an unpaid traffic violation and direct them to click a website link "to resolve this matter." Authorities stress these are not legitimate.

Officials say the scam texts have this kind of wording:

"The Civil Enforcement Department of the Minnesota District Court has issued an official summons regarding your unpaid traffic violation."

Minnesota Judicial Branch and law enforcement say they will never text or call anyone to demand money for a traffic fine.

What you can do:

Officials warn if someone gets a text like this, do not click on any links, do not give out your credit card number, and do not share personal information like your social security number.

The scam texts are designed to look official, hoping people will panic and pay quickly. Officials say to stay calm and double-check any unexpected messages about fines.

If you receive one of these texts, report it to your local law enforcement agency. If you have already given out information or made a payment, file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.