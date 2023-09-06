Brooklyn Park PD investigates deadly shooting

Brooklyn Park police are investigating the death of a man found shot inside a home on Wednesday.

Police say they responded around 10:30 a.m. to a residence on 72nd Lane off West Broadway Avenue. Google Maps shows that the address appears to be in a condo complex south of 73rd Avenue North.

Officers say a relative called 911 after finding the victim unresponsive. When officers arrived, they determined the victim, a 54-year-old man, was dead from a single gunshot wound.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear but police are investigating it as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested.

The victim has not yet been identified.