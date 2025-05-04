Brooklyn Park police search for endangered missing woman

article

The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an endangered missing person alert for 33-year-old Desire Williams. Williams was last seen on May 3 leaving on foot from the 7400 block of 79th Avenue in Brooklyn Park. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, a floral shirt and black Crocs.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an endangered missing person alert for a woman who is missing out of Brooklyn Park.

Desire Williams missing

What we know:

According to the BCA, Brooklyn Park police are searching for Desire Williams, 33, who has been missing since May 3.

She was last seen leaving on foot from the 7400 block of 79th Avenue in Brooklyn Park. Williams was last seen wearing gray leggings, a floral shirt and black Crocs.

She is described at 5 foot 3 inches and 230 pounds.

What you can do:

The BCA says to call 911 with any information on Williams.