Brooklyn Park police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

article

The Brief Brooklyn Park police are investigating a report of a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say the girl, identified as Bernice Kebeh Pewee, was reported missing after she didn't return home from Brooklyn Middle School on Thursday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763) 493-8222.



Authorities in Brooklyn Park say they’re investigating a report of a missing 12-year-old girl.

What happened?

What we know:

Brookly Park police say the girl, identified as Bernice Kebeh Pewee, was reported missing after she did not return home from Brooklyn Middle School on Thursday. She was last seen walking north on Noble Avenue North from the school.

Pewee’s description

What they're saying:

Police say Pewee is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is brown braids with highlights. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt with pictures or designs and blue jeans with designs.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at (763) 493-8222.