Brooklyn Park man charged in deadly shooting of cousin

A Brooklyn Park man is now facing charges in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of his cousin back in April.

What do we know?

Curtis Edward Jackson, 28, of Brooklyn Park, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 5 death of his cousin in Minneapolis, according to a criminal complaint.

Background

Police found both Jackson and the victim, Marcus Williams Jr., shot after a fight in the early morning hours of April 5.

According to the criminal complaint, both Jackson and Williams shot each other following a confrontation in the backyard of a home along Russell Avenue near North 8th Avenue.

Police found multiple casings in the rear driveway and blood on the ground.

What happened?

According to the complaint:

Both men were at the home of the victim's mother when the shooting occurred. But the conflict started with a fight when the two were in downtown Minneapolis earlier in the evening.

That fight ended when witnesses said Jackson fired a shot. At that point, police say Williams and two others left in a vehicle, leaving Jackson behind.

However, Jackson later returned to the Russell Avenue home on his own, sparking another confrontation.

At the home, police say Jackson had a handgun equipped with a laser sight that he pointed at the victim and threatened to shoot him. Police say an exchange of gunfire followed, leaving Williams dead and Jackson injured.

What's next?

Jackson was charged via a warrant. He is not currently listed in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.