Brooklyn Park charter school struck by bullets

By FOX 9 Staff
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A charter school in Brooklyn Park was hit by bullets Wednesday evening, according to Brooklyn Park police.

At 7:09 p.m. Brooklyn Park officers responded to a shooting in 7300 block of 62nd Avenue N in New Hope, which is right on the border of Brooklyn Park where Prairie Seeds Academy is located.

Authorities found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews took the man to a hospital; he is expected to survive.

While checking the area for evidence, officers found bullet holes in the school.

The case remains under investigation.