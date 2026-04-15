Brooklyn Park car crashes into care facility bedroom, gas leak forces evacuation

The Brief A car crashed into the bedroom of a group home on Regent Avenue North in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning. Residents were evacuated due to a gas leak, which was quickly contained by authorities. The driver and a resident both reported minor injuries, and the driver has since been arrested.



Brooklyn Park authorities responded after a car crashed into a group home bedroom early Wednesday, causing a gas leak and sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brooklyn Park car crash

What we know:

Brooklyn Park police were called around 3:05 a.m. to the 7600 block of Regent Avenue North for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home. The building is a congregate care facility, and the car ended up in a bedroom, according to authorities.

Authorities say an active gas leak was reported following the crash, which is promptly shut off after coordinating with Centerpoint Energy.

Dig deeper:

Following the crash, both the driver of the vehicle and a resident in the home were treated for minor injuries.

The driver has since been arrested, police say.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash or the identity of the driver.