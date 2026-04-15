Brooklyn Park car crashes into care facility bedroom, gas leak forces evacuation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park authorities responded after a car crashed into a group home bedroom early Wednesday, causing a gas leak and sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
Brooklyn Park car crash
What we know:
Brooklyn Park police were called around 3:05 a.m. to the 7600 block of Regent Avenue North for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home. The building is a congregate care facility, and the car ended up in a bedroom, according to authorities.
Authorities say an active gas leak was reported following the crash, which is promptly shut off after coordinating with Centerpoint Energy.
Dig deeper:
Following the crash, both the driver of the vehicle and a resident in the home were treated for minor injuries.
The driver has since been arrested, police say.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash or the identity of the driver.
The Source: Information provided by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.