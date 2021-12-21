Brooklyn Center holds public meeting on policing changes

As the jury in the trial of Kim Potter continues deliberations, Brooklyn Center held a virtual meeting on Thursday on a measure to revamp the police department after Daunte Wright's death.

Tuesday night, a handful of residents gathered at a virtual meeting to learn more about what is ahead.

The meeting lasted for an hour and a half and the goal was simple, to create an open space for residents to get all of their questions answered.

The resolution cuts three vacant police officer positions in the city, using those salaries, as well as some tax revenues, to create a team of mental health professionals to respond to certain situations. There will also be a traffic enforcement department sending groups of unarmed civilians on the street to handle non-moving traffic violations.