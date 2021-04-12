Brooklyn Center city manager fired following deadly police shooting

article

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot says City Manager Curt Boganey has been relieved of his duties as of Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Elliot said he will "continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government."

Elliot said the deputy city manager would be taking over Boganey’s duties.

Boganey and Elliot both appeared at a news conference Monday morning to address a deadly police shooting in the city Sunday night that sparked hours of protests and looting. At the time of the press conference, only Boganey had the power to fire members of the police department. Later in the afternoon, the city council voted to give Mayor Elliot control of the police department. Hours later, Elliot announced Boganey had been let go.

Curfews were implemented in the Twin Cities metro area counties Monday as a result of the unrest following the deadly shooting.

Body camera footage of the deadly encounter was released Monday.