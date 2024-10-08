Bridge over Highway 169 closed after truck with tall load crashed into it

The Brief A bridge over Highway 169 connecting Elm Creek Boulevard and Brooklyn Boulevard unexpectedly closed on Monday. Officials say a truck driver hauling something too tall hit the bridge and caused "significant damage." Crews are inspecting the bridge to determine whether any repairs are needed, but the passage will likely be closed for an "extended period."



A bridge over Highway 169 near Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park is closed until further notice after a truck driver hit the structure, causing significant damage.

What we know

The incident happened on Monday in the southbound lanes of Highway 169, near the cities of Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park. A truck driver hauling something too tall struck the bridge between Brooklyn Boulevard and Elm Creek Boulevard.

Traffic cameras captured the truck stopped on the side of the road with what appeared to be a damaged excavator. Drivers were seen swerving on the road to avoid chunks of concrete from the overpass and law enforcement ultimately had to block off several lanes to clean up the debris.

The collision caused "significant damage" to the bridge, which has since been closed while crews inspect it and determine whether repairs are needed.

Map of bridge closure (FOX 9)

Detours

Drivers on northbound Highway 169 trying to get to westbound Elm Creel Boulevard should take a detour from westbound Highway 610 to southbound Highway 169 to westbound Elm Creek Boulevard.

Drivers on southbound Highway 169 trying to get to eastbound Brooklyn Boulevard should take a detour from eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound Highway 169 to Brooklyn Boulevard, according to the City of Maple Grove.

The ramps to and from Highway 169 are still open, but drivers will need to find an alternate route to get across.

What we don’t know

It’s how long the inspection will take or what kind of repairs may be needed.

The City of Brooklyn Park said the bridge will be "closed for an extended period of time."