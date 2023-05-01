Bride in golf cart killed by speeding drunk driver, police say

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
16
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Roseau County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Bride in golf cart killed by speeding drunk driver, police say

Published 
Updated 3:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
ratio3x2_900.jpg article

This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023.

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A bride who had just got married was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski's rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph (40 kph).

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Miller had just got married, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others on the golf cart were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remained in the Charleston County jail Monday afternoon and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.