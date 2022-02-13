Brewery becomes first to open in Bloomington, Minn. after ban lifted

article

For years, the lack of a brewery or taproom in Bloomington has been pushed locals elsewhere. A push to bring a watering hole to one of Minnesota’s largest cities got underway in 2019, because until then the city’s charter had not allowed for one.

"It seems strange that we have to drive 20 minutes to the North," Nine Mile Brewing CEO and President Bob Countryman said.

"Why not have a place that we can walk or bike to that’s within our own city?" local Anita Smithson added.

Smithson was part of a volunteer committee that spread yard signs around town and got the word out on social media. Then on election night in November 2019, about 80% of voters voted yes to breweries in Bloomington.

Now, the wait is over at Bloomington’s first taproom: Nine Mile Brewing. The taproom is located on James Avenue, just off 98th Avenue.

"Friday was our grand open," Countryman said. "[It was] crazy busy,"

"It’s a really beautiful space," Smithson described. "It’s big, they allow pets, it’s family-friendly."

"Kind of a comfy but still sort of industrial feel and of course good good good beers, Countryman finished.

Countryman says the taproom is already becoming a hit in town too.

"Bloomington’s been very, very supportive of this project," Countryman said. "I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘Thank you, Bloomington really needed this.’"